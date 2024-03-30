Truth pills needed to digest the job crisis

C Voter has always asked respondents in opinion polls in the run-up to assembly and Lok Sabha elections to identify the most serious issues that concern voters. Since the March 2022 assembly election cycle to big states like Uttar Pradesh, respondents have singled out unemployment as the single-most important issue that worries them. Inflation, too, is a concern, but the proportion of those picking unemployment as the bigger worry is significantly higher. Recent C Voter poll data indicates that more than two-thirds of Indians think unemployment is a serious issue. (Why voters still prefer to stick with the NDA regime despite such grim statistics is beyond the scope of this column.)

Based on the data available from government, private and international agencies, we can highlight some home truths about unemployment. First, in a country with an electorate of 960 million and a workforce of more than 600 million, there will always be at least 30 million citizens who are unemployed—that is, assuming the unemployment rate hovers around 5 percent. Second, just as India licked the poverty challenge in the three decades after the 1991 reforms, the problem of chronic unemployment, too, can be successfully tackled. Third, there appears to be no possibility of unemployment disappearing as a serious policy challenge till 2035, when India, by some estimates, could be a $10-trillion economy with a per capita income of more than $7,500 a year. Fourth, even the 2035 goal would remain elusive unless there are fundamental changes in the policy sphere as well as the mindset of Indian families.

Why am I convinced it will take at least a decade to solve the unemployment problem in a meaningful way? For starters, it took India more than two decades to successfully combat poverty after pragmatic economic policies were launched in 1991. These things take time. Then again, the much-talked-about productivity-linked scheme that provides generous incentives to encourage domestic manufacturing in 14 segments is the first serious attempt at ‘industrialisation’ after the first flurry in the 1950s, when Jawaharlal Nehru talked about building factories as the temples of modern India. And it will be many more years before an honest assessment can be made about how effective it has been and how many manufacturing jobs it has managed to create.