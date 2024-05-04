The Indian heritage of democracy

If modern India has been a successful democracy, it is because there is an ancient tradition of the idea. Participatory decision-making started in the ancient village councils or panchayats—a testimony to the grassroots democracy that thrived in ancient India. The Rigveda and Atharvaveda refer to the elections of king, prime minister and parliament by the people and some Brahmanas mention kings losing their positions.

The people elected the best person as rajan. The king who failed to protect was deposed. The sabha, samiti and sansad were participatory institutions. The Ramayana and Mahabharata mention the involvement of people in decision-making. Indian texts say that the authority to govern is earned through merit and consensus, not heredity. There are several instances of elected rulers and their committees.

India is a successful working democracy because the Indian people, since Vedic times, participated in governance—from the village to the state. Governments in ancient and medieval India were centralised under a king, but also de-centralised by devolving powers to local bodies and village panchayats in administrative areas in order to safeguard public welfare.

Indian philosophy and polity are based on dharma which, along with artha (material wealth) and kama (desire), is essential for social welfare and happiness. Dharma means the law of righteousness, justice and morality, which sustains and ensures social welfare and progress. Kama and artha, that are contrary to dharma, must be rejected. Sovereignty rests in dharma and the maintenance of this dharma is the work of the sabha (eminent senior citizens) and samiti (popular assembly).