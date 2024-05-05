The Saint behind 30 percent of Kashmiri idioms & proverbs

To take up from last week, I would like to share stories about Lal Ded, an outstanding figure in Kashmiri tradition from the mid-14th century. We are told ‘Lalla’, meaning ‘seeker’, was married off young, at the age of 12.

Cherished as Lalleshwari by Kashmiri Pandits and as Lal Ded or Lalla Arifa by Kashmiri Muslims, she is said to have been born in 1355 CE at Pandrethan (Puranadhisthana), about 12 km southeast of Srinagar, to a Kashmiri Pandit family. Lalla fell into the classic ‘feeble husband-hostile mother-in-law’ trap that unfortunately needs no elaboration even today. As is still the practice in some old-fashioned families, Lalla was given a new name by her in-laws; a total leaving behind of original identity.

‘Padmavati’ was made to do the hardest work and not fed properly. The story goes her mother-in-law would place a big stone on Lalla’s plate and cover it with rice to make it look like a heap of food. Lalla, who ate last as the one with the least status, would patiently wash the stone daily and put it back in the kitchen. Her father-in-law found out and reproved his wife, but it only made things worse. The mother-in-law poisoned her son’s ears, and further unkindness followed. The poor girl had to accept the prospect of spending her life loveless.

But when Lalla was 26, some breaking point was finally reached, for she just walked away from her ‘family’. Like Mahadevi Akka of Karnataka two hundred years earlier, she wandered around naked. She discovered a guru in the yogi Siddhi Srikanth and kept the company of renunciates and spiritual seekers. It is also said Lalla was taught spiritual matters by Nund Reshi, the influential Kashmiri saint who was an embodiment of Hindu-Muslim confluence. She eventually found meaning in life through her love for Shiva.