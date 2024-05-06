3 parties combine to make Bengal a bipolar contest

The re-entry of the CPI(M) as a strong contender would be bad news for the BJP. The shift of voters from the CPI(M) to the BJP evident in 2021 and 2019, and fed its ambitions of winning big in West Bengal. It transformed West Bengal electoral politics into a bipolar contest from a three-cornered or four-cornered fight.

The perception is that CPI(M)’s voters and its workers are returning to the party fold. The perception also is that votes will be transferred from the Congress to the CPI(M) as part of the seat sharing arrangement. And then there is the political message that is being delivered by all three parties turning the 2024 election into an anti-BJP consolidation. The expectation for Murshidabad is that this will deliver a win for Mohammad Salim.

All this implies in the remaining 36 seats, voters are being nudged to decide tactically—to choose the best candidate to defeat BJP. The Trinamool, Congress and CPI(M) campaigns have changed to focus their attacks on the BJP, painting it to be anti-West Bengal. Remarkably, all three parties have identical lists covering the failures of the Modi regime and its communally divisive policies—joblessness, inequality, price rise, corruption, Mandir politics and selective sympathy for women.

The choice for voters has boiled down to one big question: will West Bengal benefit or suffer from electing a BJP representative? By reminding voters that the Centre has always discriminated against West Bengal, treated it in step-motherly fashion, as former finance minister Ashok Mitra famously said, the trio has invoked a deep-rooted distrust. The Congress, CPI(M) and Trinamool’s coordinated efforts in the 17th Lok Sabha, spearheaded by Mamata Banerjee, that the Modi regime deliberately withheld people’s money due for MGNREGA jobs and housing subsidies has stirred memories of past injustice.

The CPI(M), instead of scattering its dwindled political capital and resources, has concentrated its efforts on 10 seats, all of them in South Bengal. In some seats, like Serampore, held by Trinamool leader Kalyan Banerjee, and Jadavpur, where the ruling party’s youth icon Saayoni Ghosh is the candidate, the CPI(M) has decided that it needs to regain ground.

The strategy is to win small and regain voters in other places, especially younger voters. As party boss Salim admits, the CPI(M) lost the confidence of an overwhelming number of voters who belonged to families that had supported the party across generations. The party lost support in urban strongholds like Jadavpur, just as it lost support in rural strongholds in Hooghly and the old Burdwan district, now split in two.

Riding on the back of the opposition consolidation, the CPI(M) is working on reviving the rural base and reconnecting with urban voters. It seems to have banked its hopes on constituencies where the Trinamool appears weaker for a variety of reasons, and in the expectation that votes from the Congress will be transferred to give it an advantage in an election where there is no pro-Modi wave.

The CPI(M)’s optimism is based on a hunch that the political mood is changing and the balance that was tilted after 2014 between the Right and the Left, with the Middle holding the Centre, is likely to be restored in 2024. The revival of the Left is therefore crucial to the collective opposition’s expectation that the tide may be turning again.

Shikha Mukerjee

Senior journalist based in Kolkata

(Views are personal)

(s_mukerjee@yahoo.com)