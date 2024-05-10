From campus to capitol: Protests rock US politics

Graduation season is beginning in the US, a lively period when gowns are donned, mortarboards and parties are thrown, and students celebrate stepping out into the world. This year, though, a number of campus events are being cancelled due student protests against Israeli military action in Gaza. Some convocations have been disrupted by pro-Palestinian protests.

When public morality needs a course correction, students often step in while politicians cling to geopolitical investments. The Biden administration has the leverage to avert or downscale Israeli defence operations against civilians, but it has chosen not to. Inaction protecting an old ally has now alienated young people.

After October 2023, when Hamas attacks started the current cycle of violence, criticism of Israeli backlash was anathema in the US. American Jewish groups launched publicity campaigns equating opposition to Israeli action with anti-semitism. The Harvard University campus was circled everyday by a propeller plane trailing a banner that read: “Harvard hates Jews.” Today, the same campus is the site of an Occupy-like movement favouring Palestine. Harvard Yard, the university’s old core, is a tourist attraction for families from all over the world who want to place their kids. Today, it is sealed off in fear they would swell the numbers in the tented field. Surveillance choppers circle overhead.

President Joe Biden seems to be alert to this change among youth. On Thursday, he said a full-scale attack on Rafah by the Israel Defense Forces would cancel US military aid to the country. That’s saying a lot because the relationship between the two countries has been unconditional, not least because of the significant presence of Jewish professionals and entrepreneurs in the US economy, academia and arts.

But this concession to domestic sentiment came after weeks in which it was open season on students’ movement. It was accused of being disorganised. Actually, from California to New England, the movement is held together by a demand for universities to disinvest endowments and fees from Israeli interests, and for the government to stop financing military action with tax dollars. “Not a penny, not a dime” is the slogan heard most frequently on the streets, though “From the river to the sea” is quoted most frequently in the coverage.