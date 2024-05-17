Safeguarding Indian interests in foreign lands

It is said they also are a part of a country’s espionage network to gather intelligence. These functions are part of the international legal framework of diplomatic relations. During the Cold War, there were instances of defence attachés being expelled by the US and the Soviet Union. There was an incident of an American military attaché who was shot and killed in East Germany. He was photographing a military installation, which led to tit-for-tat expulsions of military attachés.

Assisting the ambassador with crucial inputs on developments in his domain of work and file reports to the Ministry of Defence in Delhi are also integral parts of the defence attaché’s role. The attaché also plays a crucial role in coordinating Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief, whose primary actors overseas are the Navy and Air Force. The other overseas responsibility is deployment for the UN Peacekeeping Operations, for which deployment is from the Indian Army.

India will be sending new defence attachés to Ethiopia, Ivory Coast, Mozambique and Djibouti, the last a strategically located country in the Horn of Africa that overlooks the crucial maritime route through the Gulf of Aden. Djibouti also hosts China’s first overseas military base. India’s defence attaché will be the second one after China. With limited resources to deploy, it would be necessary to trim some defence attaché’s offices in select missions and divert these posts to Africa.

India’s engagement with African nations is growing. China made substantive investments under its BRI in Africa, enlarging its influence in the continent. India has championed the cause of the Global South and ensured the entry of the African Union in the G20 at the Delhi Summit, bringing in this 55-member nation pan-African organisation as a permanent member. India’s investment in Africa has reached $98 billion and trade turnover is around $100 billion.