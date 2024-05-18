Sunsets and son-rises in Bihar

The emergence of Bihar’s new political leadership signifies the swan song of stalwarts from the Jayaprakash Narayan movement. No corner of the state’s polity seems untouched by such a change of guard. Let’s see how this ‘handover’ might affect the state’s political calculus.

Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal launched himself when his father Lalu Prasad was imprisoned on corruption charges. Lalu Prasad has mass appeal among the Yadavs and Muslims, who constitute 14.7 percent and 17.7 percent of the state’s population; he also has substantial support from the Other Backward Classes and Dalits. Therefore, Tejashwi has inherited a strong legacy. He established his leadership at the last assembly election, winning 75 seats out of the total 243 and emerging as the largest party. He impressed the masses by bringing back the issue-based politics of employment, education, health and inflation.

Chirag Paswan of the Lok Janshakti Party endeavours to continue the legacy of his father Ram Vilas. His support is among SCs, Dusadh and Dhari who have a 5.31 percent presence, followed by Chamar, Mochi, Rabidas, Rohidas and Charmakar at 5.26 percent, and Musahars at 3.09 percent. He is contesting for the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat against Shiv Chandra Ram, a popular Dalit leader from the RJD.