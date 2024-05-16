LS polls: As his father’s shadow looms, Chirag Paswan faces a daunting task in Hajipur

PATNA: Chirag Paswan of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is riding high on the Modi factor and his father late Ram Vilas Paswan’s legacy from the Hajipur (SC) constituency.

Ram Vilas debuted in the Lok Sabha in 1977 from Hajipur with a record margin of more than 4 lakh votes. He represented the seat nine times before he was elected to the Rajya Sabha. In 2019, his younger brother, Pashupati Kumar Paras, was elected and was subsequently inducted into the Modi cabinet.

Chirag was elected a Lok Sabha MP from Jamui in 2014 and 2019.

He chose Hajipur this time, believing it to be the ‘karmabhoomi’ of his father. His mother Reena turned emotional when PM Modi, at an election rally held in Kutubpur under the Hajipur constituency, praised the Jamui MP on Monday.

The junior Paswan is pitted against Shiv Chandra Ram of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Shiv Chandra, twice MLA from Rajapakar and former state minister, unsuccessfully contested the election in 2019 but lost to Pashupati Kumar Paras largely due to the ‘Modi wave’. Shiv Chandra is considered to be close to Lalu Prasad.

Though Chirag may be new for rural voters in the constituency, people are well acquainted with his father.

“Ram Vilas ji did a lot for the development of Hajipur. Several industrial units and training institutes, besides a zonal office of the east-central railway, were set up on his initiative. He was accessible to the people of his constituency,” said BN Tiwary, a resident of Askaranpur near Mahua.

Chirag had to fight hard to overtake his uncle Paras, the current MP from Hajipur, in the NDA.

Initially, Paras was adamant about contesting the election from Hajipur and resigned from the council of ministers but had to concede the seat after the intervention of some top BJP leaders. However, he did not attend the formal gathering marking the nomination of his nephew.