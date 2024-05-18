The economics of attrition changing wars

Israel expended an estimated $1.4 billion in munitions and fuel (around 6 percent of its annual defence budget) to repulse Iran’s choreographed attack that cost perhaps $30 million. The Houthis in Yemen have disrupted transport routes using cheap drones. Al-Qaeda’s 911 operation costing less than $500,000 resulted in trillions in losses when the cost of ongoing defence and security spending is considered.

A ‘boys with toys’ syndrome drives a touching faith in expensive high-tech weapons. The difficult-to-maintain-and-operate F35 jets cost around $150 million each. The Patriot air defence system costs over $1 billion, with each interceptor missile costing a further $6-10 million. Heavy battle tanks are $6-10 million each. Individual artillery rounds cost $3,000-5,000. Western weapons are frequently double the cost of Russian and Chinese equivalents. Many have proved ineffective under actual battle conditions as the enemy adjusts its tactics.

Large quantities of low-cost weapons can make better-equipped forces expend substantial resources for limited gains. The objective is to economically weaken the enemy and stretch conflict against opponents with limited appetite for long wars. As Russian leader Joseph Stalin understood, quantity has quality of its own.