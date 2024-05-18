Transmogrifying taxonomy of turncoats & transpoliticals

Then come individuals who switch sides when they find political equations have changed to hurt their personal ambitions. Arvinder Singh Lovely in Delhi, who used to be with the BJP, moved to the Congress, and is now back in the BJP. He says this is his last stop, but we will wait to see if his guarantee works. Given their revolving-door politics, I am tempted to describe his kind as the Revolver. But that’s a misnomer for those who are neither going great guns nor shooting straight from their hips.

It is best to call them the AyaGayas, in eternal remembrance of the politicos who ushered in the ‘Aya Ram, gaya Ram’ culture in Indian politics. Their contribution to the business of tourist resorts also needs to be recognised as this is the type that gets herded into luxury spots even as rival parties fret headcounts in confidence votes. I won’t call them Reverse Swingers, though, as you never know which way is reverse.

The Oscar for defections must go to the type I call Asset Managers. Don’t confuse them with the professionals who manage your mutual funds or shares. These are the ones who manage their personal assets by switching sides. You can picture industrialists who switch party affiliations to make sure their wealth is not targeted by law enforcers. However, my favourite in this category is a former minister who was dubbed by a famous journalist as ‘Bungalow Bill’ after a Beatles number. His theory was that this politician’s loyalties depended on which party was best placed to help him retain his sprawling bungalow in the heart of Lutyens’ Delhi.

Madhavan Narayanan | Senior journalist

(Views are personal)

(On X @madversity)