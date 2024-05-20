Economic Distress and the ways to alleviate it

If every social group’s relative share in total output was inflexible downward, then the slightest attempt by any group to raise its share would push prices sky-high. Inflation would be explosive despite there being no supply constraints. This, however, does not happen under capitalism, because the relative shares of some groups can be pushed down without arousing much resistance. These groups are called ‘price-takers’; their existence is what keeps inflation under control in a capitalist economy, though even they would not eliminate inflation if others continuously raise their shares.

An alternative way of keeping inflation restrained is through government intervention that protects price-takers by subsidising the costs of what they buy, and finances it by taxing those who raise their shares. This means keeping shares broadly unchanged after the impact of taxes and subsidies has been taken into account.

India before the liberalisation era sought to use such a fiscal instrument against inflation. Under neoliberalism, however, as subsidies are whittled down (thus raising farm input prices, for instance) and the privatisation of essential services like education and healthcare further removes the fiscal protection offered to the poor, inflation control necessarily takes the form of reducing working people to the status of price-takers. If inflation persists under neoliberalism, the reason lies partly in the fact that this process of making working people into price-takers is not completed (Modi’s three farm laws, for instance, that would have reduced kisans into price-takers were withdrawn in the face of stiff resistance), partly in the fact that the rise of the share of the affluent is a continuous process. Thus, leaving aside specific factors such as tomato or onion shortage, or the fall-out of the Ukraine war, inflation in India in the neoliberal era is the expression of a rising share of economic surplus in total output. It is a means of effecting a continuous rise in income inequality that is a characteristic of neoliberalism.