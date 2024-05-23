How to make the most of post-exam holidays

As the examination season draws to a close, students and parents in India are grappling with how best to use the post-exam period. Is it to be a time solely dedicated to relaxation, or should students consider engaging in productive activities to further their growth?

In the Indian context, three predominant responses emerge following the completion of 12th-grade exams. One group eagerly embraces the opportunity to unwind after years of arduous schooling. On the other end of the spectrum are those driven by self-motivation, having already set sights on future endeavours, with a desire to excel, eager to enter the next phase of their academic journey. There’s also a group that is a bit unsure on how best to proceed without guidance. This group often relies on parental input and external advice to chart their course. In all this, finding an equilibrium between post-exam leisure and planning for the future is vital.

The post-exam phase is pivotal, especially within India’s competitive educational landscape. Recent reports from Bengaluru highlight parental concerns regarding 5th-grade children being mandated to attend classes during vacation, underscoring the prevailing academic pressure. While parents may reassure their children of smoother times post-exams, students quickly realise life presents a continuum of challenges.

Thus, although indulging in a lengthy break may seem enticing, it is imperative to allocate time for planning and being future-ready. Therefore, when students have ample time before starting college, it’s crucial to consider how they can stay engaged effectively. A short break can benefit their well-being, allowing them to recharge and explore non-academic activities. Being with loved ones and pursuing hobbies can alleviate stress. In today’s competitive environment, learning relaxation techniques is essential for managing anxiety.