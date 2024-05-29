Challenge of creating a skilled workforce

India stands tall today as the world’s fastest-growing large economy. This has been accompanied by the creation of high-quality employment opportunities, as reflected in the latest Periodic Labour Survey, where positive trends can be observed across many indicators. The worker-population ratio (WPR) for people aged 15 and above increased by almost 10 percentage points, from 46.8 percent in 2017–18 to 56 percent in 2022–23. Similarly, the labour force participation rate (LFPR) significantly increased over the same five-year period, from 49.8 percent to 57.9 percent. This was supported by a concomitant decline in the unemployment rate, from 6 percent to 3.2 percent.

This employment landscape has undergone transformative changes over the years, with the emergence of dynamic sectors and entrepreneurial ventures. A host of government initiatives directed towards fostering gainful employment has created a conducive ecosystem fostering innovation, creativity and entrepreneurial talent.

At the same time, a strong impetus has been placed on developing a future-ready, inclusive and employable workforce with relevant and up-to-date skills, supported by various skill development programmes and affirmative action policies that will continue to shape India’s future of work.

The central government has undertaken a range of impactful measures to create a vibrant and conducive jobs ecosystem in the country. Notable initiatives, including Digital India, Skill India, Startup India, the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, and Production-Linked Incentive Schemes across India’s strategic sectors, are supporting India’s aspirational youth and budding entrepreneurs through skilling, enhancing employability and boosting enterprise development. For example, the PLI scheme has created over 8 lakh new jobs.