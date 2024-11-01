High price Indians are paying for higher education

Like many others, my family suffered from partition—on the eastern side. My father and his family migrated from East Pakistan (Bangladesh) to what was then undivided Assam. At the time, my father was 23 years old, having completed his BA from the University of Dhaka. I am told he always wanted to do a master’s, but couldn’t because the dislocation meant he couldn’t get a migration certificate that was essential to study in some other university. Consequently, he placed a premium on education.

Since he couldn’t apply this to his own life, he extended the aspiration to his son’s. He enrolled me in a “Western missionary” school. I now realise that, given his financial situation, this is something he could ill afford. Then, somewhere around the age of nine, scholarships took over and financed the rest of my education. I wonder what would have happened had those scholarships not been there. How would my father have managed my education?

I don’t think my parents were exceptional. In the 1950s and 60s, many families saved and scrimped for the sake of children’s education. At the time, it was more boys than girls. Pre- and post-independence, there was always a relatively elite section that managed to get their offspring educated. That was different. Here, I am flagging a generation that may broadly be called the lower middle class. In search of a better life for their children, they went beyond their means and succeeded.

Notice that education doesn’t only mean what you learn from your school and peers. It also means the ability to break into networks that would otherwise have been beyond one’s reach—networks that enable a person to develop contacts and careers. There are countless anecdotes, perhaps not pervasive, of such breaking away from the class one had been born into, stories of aspirational successes because of parental sacrifices. If we think of a radius, the radius has become wider with the aspirational goal extending more and more to the periphery.

School education is an end in itself. Because of multiplier benefits and positive externalities, it is not merely a means to an end. Therefore, if the gross enrolment ratio (GER) has touched 100 percent across states, that is something to be applauded.