India's gaming industry set to soar: From entertainment to economic powerhouse

Video games came to India decades ago—to the delight of children and despair of parents. Since then, it has consistently won fans across ages, thanks to evolving technologies.

By one count, 3 billion people across the world play or have played digital games. The size of the global gaming industry is estimated at about Rs 29 lakh core—bigger than the movie and music industries.

The Indian gaming industry, with a user base of around 450 million, was valued at Rs 33,000 crore in 2023. Surely, we have come a long way.

From the days when consoles and personal computers were the only gaming platforms, we can now get them instantly on mobile phones. This has proved to be the biggest boost to the industry. The demographics of gamers now includes adults of both genders. The sphere of influence has widened with better content, newer genres and impact on areas beyond entertainment.

Gaming has potential for productive use, as it promotes critical, strategic thinking and encourages problem solving. Sandbox gaming allows players to explore, build and modify the game environment, fostering creativity. Developers have introduced nuances like conflict resolution beyond combat and winner-takes-it-all scenarios.

Gaming is also being considered an art form, integrating storytelling, graphics and music. Unlike social media platforms, which have a built-in possibility of doom scrolling, gaming is interactive.

Gamers find themselves in an intrinsic learning loop. Players before a screen have heightened levels of attention and concentration, which could be harnessed to promote learning.

Taking part in a game as an avatar is a form of role play. It could be used to reinforce responsible behavioural patterns. Exposure to challenges facilitates agility in responses.

Features such as rules, goals, interaction, and feedback integrated into learning pedagogies have proved to be valuable in skilling. Games are being used to teach language, economics, and psychological research to observe stimulus response.