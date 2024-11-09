Justice D Y Chandrachud: A revolutionary yet contested legacy

It’s said if one wants to be remembered, one must either write something worth reading or do something worth writing about. Chief Justice Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud did both.

Over the last decade, I have appeared before several chief justices of the Supreme Court, yet Justice Chandrachud’s legacy is worth writing about.

He led probably the biggest revolution in the Indian judiciary post-independence—the e-courts system that has expanded access to justice to a considerable extent. Justice Chandrachud’s pivotal role in the process—first as chairman of the committee overseeing its implementation and later as the chief justice—was radical and crucial. He modernised and decentralised the judiciary in such a way that it now has the potential to fight plutocracy and monopolisation.

He was a democrat on the bench who tried to treat every lawyer equally and encouraged even the ‘ordinary’ ones. He was soft in his manners while being strong in intellect. He honoured the research that lawyers painstakingly do. I felt this when I argued for the petitioner in the Joseph Shine (2018) case before a Constitution bench, which led to the decriminalisation of adultery in India.

Justice Chandrachud was always hard-working. By one count, he wrote 93 judgements as chief justice—a record that’s possibly unbreakable. During his eight years in the Supreme Court, he wrote a total of 613 judgements.

Language is the light of the mind, said John Stuart Mill. And legal language is the light of an analytical intellect. Chandrachud had an effective language—simple, yet beautiful and powerful. He enjoyed the art of writing judgements. Those who unsuccessfully try to imitate the linguistic felicity of Justice V R Krishna Iyer with dictionary support should learn from the outgoing chief justice. He was a man of original thoughts that he articulated in a straightforward prose his own.