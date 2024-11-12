Frozen conflicts: Time bombs ticking in the Northeast

Autumn is a festive season in the Northeast. In the true sense of John Keats’ immortal lines in his To Autumn, here this is the “season of mist and mellow fruitfulness, close bosom-friend of the maturing sun.”

The rains have ceased, summer has eased to give way to mild hints of the approaching winter, prompting people to get their warm clothes ready. Hard labour at the rice paddy fields is over, with the paddies having fructified and awaiting a few more weeks before the seeds ripen enough for harvest.

For any traditionally agrarian community, this is a short interlude of restful bliss in the yearly cycle of life. In Manipur, the season opens with some of its most enchanting festivals. This year, however, they were celebrated in subdued ways. This is also the first time in two years since the outbreak of a bitter ethnic conflict between two of its major communities—Meiteis and Kuki-Zo group of tribes—that people, by intuitive consensus, decided to not completely forgo these festivals.

Hence, during October end and November beginning, in quick succession, Diwali, Kut and Ningol Chakouba enlivened the state. Christmas and New Year are not too far away, and then traditional spring festivals. If autumn is rest time, spring is the start of another cycle of life. Therefore, though an occasion to celebrate, it comes with a measure of uncertainty. T.S. Eliot sums up this mood in his equally immortal line, “April is the cruellest month” in his The Wasteland.

The last-named festival, Ningol Chakouba, traditionally celebrated on the second day of the Meitei lunar month of Hiyangei, is of much significance amid the tragedy Manipur is in today. This festival has no religious or ethnic overtones and is a pure celebration of the family and familial bonding in the primal sense. This is an occasion when married women return to their parental homes for a meal together with their male siblings and parents. Ningol is a female sibling (though a ring of youthfulness in the term is often lost in translation) and Chakouba is an invitation to a meal.