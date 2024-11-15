Central banks: The legacy of monetary mandarins

Central bankers are rarely out of the media. When not changing rates or announcing new infusions, they are jawboning markets and pontificating on economic conditions.

This prominence is recent. Building on the credibility of his predecessor Paul Volcker in controlling inflation, Alan Greenspan of the US Federal Reserve intervened after the October 1987 stock market crash despite little evidence of any threat to economic activity. The Bank of Japan interceded to deal with the aftermath of the 1990 collapse of the bubble economy.

The rulebook expanded after the 2001 dot-com problems and the 2007/8 financial crisis. The staple was interest rates. When they approached zero, central banks innovated with negative rates and implemented quantitative easing (QE), purchasing securities, government bonds, but later including mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds and shares, using newly created reserves.

Central banks implemented yield curve control (YCC) to target specific rates. Policymakers introduced financing arrangements to provide funds to banks to bolster liquidity and also on-lend to clients. Critics joked that central bankers would deploy these tools to even combat an alien invasion.

An analysis of these policies is unflattering. The effects on economic activity were inconclusive. Low rates and abundant money did not always convince households, some already heavily indebted, to take out new loans. Businesses proved reluctant to borrow to invest when demand was low.

Another objective was to create inflation to encourage spending to avoid higher future prices, reduce debt in real terms by decreasing purchasing power and, most importantly, avoid deflation where falling incomes and taxes would make debt servicing difficult.

But labour market changes—particularly the shift away from permanent work and reduced wage bargaining power in part due to reduced unionisation and industrial overcapacity—especially in China, kept prices in check. Inflation remained stubbornly low until the supply shock of the pandemic and military conflicts. The use of low rates to devalue the currency to increase export competitiveness floundered because every country followed similar strategies.