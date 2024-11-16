The environmental cost of convenience

On my morning walks in the university campus where I am a scholar-in-residence, I initially saw piles of waste everywhere. It is oldest living city in the world represented by the tallest leaders of our times; so the piles were disheartening. Media has worked overtime to convince us that the city has been cleaned, heightening my disappointment.

However, within next few days, I saw sanitary workers filling their trucks with the garbage piled up on the roadside. The trucks would fill in no time, leaving leftover garbage on the streets. Constant observation made me realise that there is a limit to the amount of garbage that can be picked and processed.

One morning, I stood by the garbage being collected to see what is contributing to it. My travels around India told me that water bottles and chips packets were the biggest contributors. So, I looked for them. They were present only in a small percentage. The biggest culprits were disposable cutlery, especially the plastic trays used to deliver food along with the delivery packaging. Piles of them—probably from hostels and hosted events—get added every day.

What was most disappointing was that these plastic trays were 60-70 percent full. Yes, the food ordered is of standard quantity, in a standard plate, mindlessly cooked and packed. The appetite of the consumer has no role to play in the era of standard pricing. In a country where our scriptures tell us about anna or food being Brahman or the ultimate deity, it is sad to see so much cooked food in the garbage pile. As children we were taught to respect food and everyone along the chain that puts food on our plates; but we seem to have lost that in the battlefield of foodies and delivery apps.