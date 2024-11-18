The impact of Trump 2.0 on India’s security

The second coming of Donald Trump as POTUS is likely to have a significant impact on the world and on India too. At least three characteristics of his last incumbency project his style and focus, which could have a bearing in the future.

The first is his propensity to use his position to criticise perceived adversaries in the media, foreign officials, personalities in both political parties, and even foreign heads of state. Not one to take much advice, the conventional style of diplomacy followed by the state department, for example, doesn’t gel with him. In four years, he had nine officials serve with him as secretaries of state and defence, and as national security adviser—all key appointments. Consistency and ability to get along aren't Trump’s high marks, although he advocates peace at most times.

Second, his willingness to challenge norms was a hallmark of his presidency. He was willing to overturn past customs and expectations of presidential behaviour. His obsession with America First and Make America Great Again may not necessarily allow rational decision making because he could be restricted in thinking to first order effects of decisions.

Third, his outspoken nature was a trait that defined his presidency. His morning tweets sometimes seemed to reflect the subject and strategy of his dreams. Yet, to think Trump is not capable and his decisions always border on a maverick’s would be entirely incorrect; because over four years, he could bring his influence to almost every area of US interest.

The above were some important observations from the American media to begin with while attempting to analyse the coming of President Trump 2.0. There is no special relationship with India that he looks at, but apparently the attitude and approach towards India was and will be positive.