Why judiciary had to stop the bulldozer

Bulldozers have become a symbol for aggressive state action in India. In an era of majoritarianism and divisive politics, they epitomised the demolition of not only physical structures, but the very idea of the rule of law. The eviction drive based on demolition as happened in Assam in September 2021 was justified by the state’s chief minister. In states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Gujrat, Karnataka and Delhi, residential and other buildings have been smashed as a punitive measure.

These bulldozer actions were often with the overt or covert involvement of the state. It is this indulgence shown by governments that created a new normal in the Indian social landscape. It is no longer an aberration on the part of a few bureaucrats who choose to target some hapless victims with an arbitrary use of power. The actions were often vitiated by communal agenda that replaced the idea of constitutional governance.

It is in this context that one reads the judgement of the Supreme Court In Re: Directions in the matter of demolition of structures delivered on November 13. Though the judgement is belated, its significance for the future requires to be emphasised. The question posed at the beginning of the judgement, whether the executive should be permitted to demolish the shelter of an accused as a punitive measure, can only be answered in the negative and the judgement does so as well.

Rather than the delay in final adjudication, it is the delay in passing a prohibitory order against demolition that perpetuated the arbitrary state action in the country. For this, the court deserves some collective blame. The court issued an interim order only on September 17, 2024.