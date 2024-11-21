Why ending with a whimper may be better

To be sure, Russian reaction will be measured and carefully calibrated. And Russia is not without asymmetric options, which could lethally impact American interests elsewhere. Washington has shut the US embassy in Kyiv, apprehending that Russia may now begin targeting the American military personnel deployed in Ukraine. The bottomline is that the ATACMS tactical ballistic missiles are by no means a wonder weapon beyond the capability of Russia’s formidable air defence system to counter.

Russia is playing the long game. Most certainly, the Kremlin will not go back on Putin’s pledge that all the objectives of the so-called special military operation in Ukraine will be fulfilled. Meanwhile, interestingly, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has added last week that a new war is also commencing—with NATO.

As regards the big picture, French and British bravado notwithstanding, Europeans lack the grit or capacity to fight Russia on their own steam without US leadership. On the other hand, a negotiated settlement remains elusive, since Moscow insists on an irrevocable treaty document after the searing experience of successive betrayals by the West (such as NATO expansion)—which, curiously, Joseph Stalin also sought after the Second World War but the West rejected and instead opted for the exit strategy of creating NATO “to keep Americans in, Germans down and the Russians out”.

Fundamentally, the Western mindset hasn’t changed. Therefore, the crux of the matter today is that Russia, which is winning the war, also needs to win the peace, as Ukraine has been, is and will remain the very cornerstone of European security.

Trump’s attitude will be crucial here but there is no clarity yet. There are communication channels between Putin and Trump. Although Trump does not have access to secure communication channels before his inauguration, “There are aides. Mechanisms for dialogue are in place and, if there is political will, they can be easily and promptly employed,” Peskov said on Monday.

Of course, Trump, a quintessential businessman, could cleverly outwit Biden by blaming Volodymyr Zelenskyy for being intransigent and walking away, dumping the conflict on the US’s European allies who have no stomach for war. That is to say, as Financial Times put it, “in the end, the American president may well choose to give up on Ukraine altogether, and so end the war, as had been promised, by letting Russia win it”.

Such a scenario of Russia securing its interests not necessarily with a bang may eminently suit Putin. If the war is allowed to end with a whimper, it may not be a bad thing, as it allows Moscow to persuade Kyiv to see the light of reason apropos Russia’s legitimate interests, while also opening a window to engage with Europe.

Moscow will not accept any form of Western military presence in what remains of Ukraine. Biden unknowingly strengthened Russia’s case for establishing a de-militarised buffer zone along its western border.

M K Bhadrakumar

Former diplomat

(Views are personal)