Rediscovering the essence of humanity

Hindu sages can be of diverse dispositions. They can achieve states of ecstasy, following paths laid down in different religions, like Ramakrishna. They can spread the message of Vedanta far and wide, like Vivekananda and Paramahamsa Yogananda. They can break free of ritualistic religion and intolerance like the Buddha and Sankaracharya.

Some may want to project themselves, garner much publicity, run successful businesses, and leave behind disciples aplenty and organisations that live after them. They can be short-tempered like Durvasa or gentle like Vasishta. And there are others, like Atmananda Krishna Menon, who make no great effort to gain prominence, live their lives frugally and yet leave behind a philosophy and spiritual practice that inspires generations.

Paul Brunton, the British author, based his best-sellers A Search in Secret India and The Secret Path on his encounters with spiritual masters across India. Brunton, a pseudonym of Raphael Hurst, came to Thiruvananthapuram in 1952 to meet Krishna Menon, whom he met again in Bengaluru in 1953. He wrote, "Only in Krishna Menon I find full satisfaction. It took me, however, four years from the time of meeting him to be absolutely sure he was the perfect guru I sought. Instead of enjoining celibacy, Krishna Menon rejects it. Moreover, he counsels disciples to get married, for love can be a means of helping spiritual growth as it leads to self-forgetfulness in the happiness of the other person."

Another visitor was Joseph Campbell, famous mythologist, author of A Hero with a Thousand Faces and the brain behind the renowned documentary, ‘The Power of Myth’, produced by George Lucas of Star Wars fame. Campbell wrote about his journey in 1955, "Once in India, I thought I would like to meet a major guru or teacher face to face. So I went to see a celebrated teacher named Krishna Menon." Campbell questioned him why there was so much bestiality, vulgarity and brutality in the world if the universe is itself a manifestation of divinity. Would it not mean that even the base elements in the world are manifesting divinity? Atmananda replied, "For you and me, the way is to say yes."