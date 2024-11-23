How a Queen became a Goddess

When the founder of the Draupadi Dream Trust visited Chennai, she was shocked to learn of the many Draupadi temples in the south. Neither in Kampilya, where Draupadi was born, nor elsewhere in Uttar Pradesh and Nepal are there temples for this redoubtable wife of the Pandavas. Draupadi is the kuladeivam of entire families and villages in this region. There is a Draupadi Amman temple on my street.

How did this North Indian queen become a village goddess feted at festivals in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and even Sri Lanka, Singapore, Malaysia, Mauritius, Reunion and South Africa—wherever the south Indian diaspora lives? Such Draupadi festivals often involve fire-walking, for legend says she was born out of fire when father Drupad conducted a putrayaagam to be blessed with a child.

Megasthenes, ambassador of Alexander’s general Seleucus I Nicator, says in Indica that Heracles, as the Greeks called Krishna, “was held in special honour by the Sourasenoi (Surasena), an Indian tribe who possess two large cities, Methora (Mathura) and Cleisobora... He had numerous male children, but only one daughter, Pandaia… To her Heracles assigned that portion of India which lies southwards and extends to the sea… The Pandaie were the only race in India ruled by women.” Megasthenes adds that Heracles “found in the sea an ornament for women… the sea pearl… caused it to be brought from the sea into India, so that he might adorn with it his daughter”.

The Greeks identified Heracles with Krishna probably because of the adventures of the two heroes. According to the Vishnu Purana, Krishna killed demon Panchajana, who lived in the sea in a shell, and made his conch from Panchajana’s bones, naming it Panchajanya. It can be noted that Pandyanadu, whose capital was Madurai, was famed for its pearl fisheries.