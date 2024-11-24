Balancing the interests of State & Justice seekers

The soul of justice cannot be enclosed in world-class brick and mortar structures just as the cause of liberty is not served by sermons in structured judgements. The constitutional protection to the right of privacy is not ensured by declaring it as a fundamental right but by holding ‘unconstitutional’ intrusive acts of the state through its enforcement agents. Upholding constitutional values is in the nature of a sacrament; any willful infraction or apparent insouciance in protecting those values makes the justice delivery system suspect in the eyes of the public.

Over a billion people in our country are watching how our courts attempt to balance the interests of the state with the interests of those seeking justice. For a polity as divisive as one prevailing since 2014, the constant vigil of the court is the only way to ensure our constitutional values are safe.

Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud’s tenure was high on optics and somewhat low on delivery. The court under his stewardship often compromised even on liberty, of which he was ostensibly a champion. His majoritarian tilt, reflected in some of his judgements, was worrisome. At the heart of the justice delivery system is the ability of the court to stand up to the excesses of the executive; to speak truth to power. The court’s record in that endeavour has been rather weak.

Despite this, Chief Justice Chandrachud, who became a judge of the Supreme Court on May 13, 2016, has many landmarks to his credit. The frenetic energy he demonstrated over the years, especially during his tenure as the CJI since November 2022, in creating inclusive infrastructural facilities for the court and lawyers has won him accolades. Sensing the inadequacy of the existing infrastructure, he single-handedly facilitated the proposed construction of a new building within the Supreme Court premises, which will have world-class facilities both in terms of court rooms as well as space for practising lawyers and litigants seeking justice.