How constitutional values guide our educational policy

Three economists received the 2024 Nobel Prize in their discipline for groundbreaking work on the formation and role of institutions in a nation’s prosperity. Our Constitution shapes institutions like parliament, democratic offices, judiciary and media, laying the foundation for India’s progress. It underlines the strength and direction of our institutions—including those in education.
The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020—a transformative framework to revamp the education system to fulfil students’ aspirations and realise our country’s progress—is deeply ingrained in the values enshrined in the Constitution that emphasise access, equity, quality, accountability and affordability in education. It bridges constitutional ideals and the aspirations of a progressive, inclusive, sustainable India.
NEP 2020 upholds the Constitution’s promise to provide social justice by emphasising equity and inclusivity, and eliminating disparities in access to quality education. It guides us to address the educational needs of all disadvantaged groups—including those designated as scheduled castes and tribes, other backward classes and economically weaker sections—aligning with Article 46 of the Constitution.
The provision of scholarships and educational loans, promotion of hybrid and digital learning initiatives, multi-entry and multi-exit schemes, introduction of skills education as part of degree programmes and promotion of Indian languages as mediums of instruction focus on enhancing learning outcomes so no student is left behind.
Take two recent examples that are critical enablers of NEP 2020’s vision in higher education—first, PM’s Internship Scheme for one crore students, and second, the PM Vidyalaxmi loan scheme. Both these schemes, which focus on students from lower-income groups, draw deeply from constitutional values, that is, equity, inclusivity and economic empowerment as enshrined in Articles 15 and 16. They aim to universalise and democratise access to higher education.
These schemes create opportunities for young Indians to participate in national development independent of social or financial background. Such targeted measures in higher education to uplift the disadvantaged stem from the Constitution. The Directive Principles steer the state in guaranteeing socio-economic justice and educational opportunities. Both these schemes are practical manifestations of these principles in our Constitution.
The Constitution also underlines linguistic diversity and endorses the preservation and advancement of Indian languages. Article 350A emphasises the need to provide education in the mother tongue, ensuring that multilingualism is reflected in the educational landscape.
The Eighth Schedule of the Constitution includes a list of 22 scheduled languages and is accorded official recognition for their development, aligning with Articles 29 and 30. For instance, as a direct consequence of our constitutional value of elevating Indian languages recommended in NEP 2020, the University Grants Commission has undertaken a project to produce 22,000 books in 22 Indian languages at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels.
The focus of NEP 2020 includes providing experiential learning, skills and vocational education to students to train them for self-employment and seize employment opportunities in emerging areas. This NEP priority is in direct alignment with Article 41.
By aligning with such constitutional values, implementing NEP 2020 will lead India to larger developmental goals and gear the country toward building a knowledge-based economy. Introduction of digital initiatives such as PM e-Vidya—which includes Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing or Diksha, Swayam Prabha TV channels and Swayam online platform, with thousands of courses and virtual labs that allow students to do two degrees at once in physical and online modes and the academic bank of credits—aim to secure equitable access to education, especially those from rural and remote areas.
Following the spirit of the Constitution, NEP 2020 stresses holistic education to infuse a feeling of fraternity and unity among students while readying them to be global citizens. By blending the Indian knowledge system and ethos into the curriculum, NEP 2020 advocates sowing a sense of pride and unity in India’s rich heritage.
The Indian Constitution is also dynamic—it provides a mechanism for amendments under Article 368, which allows our parliamentary system to evolve with time. For example, parliament passed the 73rd and 74th amendments in 1993 to introduce Panchayati Raj and urban local bodies to decentralise governance. Similarly, parliament’s introduction of the goods and services tax demonstrated its adaptability in policy making. Our parliamentary system showed its progressive outlook also when it passed the Women’s Reservation Bill for meaningful gender representation.
The Constitution is thriving and potent due to citizens’ engagement and strong institutions, including India’s free press and a dynamic judicial system. It is the pillar of India’s governance and reflects our socio-cultural and civilisational values.
Our higher educational institutions must play a key role in imbuing an understanding among students of their constitutional responsibilities by integrating readings on such duties in their curriculums and inspiring students to take pride in contributing to the nation. Let us celebrate our Constitution and continue to be driven by it to make India a developed nation and a harmonious global power by 2047.
Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar
Chairman, University Grants Commission and former Vice Chancellor, JNU
(Views are personal)