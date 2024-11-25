How constitutional values guide our educational policy

Three economists received the 2024 Nobel Prize in their discipline for groundbreaking work on the formation and role of institutions in a nation’s prosperity. Our Constitution shapes institutions like parliament, democratic offices, judiciary and media, laying the foundation for India’s progress. It underlines the strength and direction of our institutions—including those in education.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020—a transformative framework to revamp the education system to fulfil students’ aspirations and realise our country’s progress—is deeply ingrained in the values enshrined in the Constitution that emphasise access, equity, quality, accountability and affordability in education. It bridges constitutional ideals and the aspirations of a progressive, inclusive, sustainable India.

NEP 2020 upholds the Constitution’s promise to provide social justice by emphasising equity and inclusivity, and eliminating disparities in access to quality education. It guides us to address the educational needs of all disadvantaged groups—including those designated as scheduled castes and tribes, other backward classes and economically weaker sections—aligning with Article 46 of the Constitution.

The provision of scholarships and educational loans, promotion of hybrid and digital learning initiatives, multi-entry and multi-exit schemes, introduction of skills education as part of degree programmes and promotion of Indian languages as mediums of instruction focus on enhancing learning outcomes so no student is left behind.