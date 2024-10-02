Bengal’s Aparajita Bill: Why a populist law can harm more than heal

Separated by more than a decade of increasing numbers and brutality of sexual assaults on women, the criticisms of both the laws read much like products of the same template: that socially unconsidered laws motivated by concerns more crowd-pleasing than genuinely justiciable eventually unravel and even boomerang.

A little more than two weeks after the Nirbhaya Act was rolled out, women’s groups got together at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar to protest what they saw as both its weak and its excessive provisions. A whole raft of issues was highlighted from the new definition of gender neutrality of rape, the sanction required if military personnel were accused, and the recognition of marital rape to the need for government permission to pursue rape investigations against public servants.

There were plentiful international studies, legal and sociological, that had established that harsher punition did not reduce the incidence of any crime, and actually escalated rape into rape-and-murder. Critics of the Nirbhaya Act were all too aware that the law could enkindle more sexual hyperviolence and goad a retreat from actionable punishment. Kneejerk or defenceless retribution written into law has often meant that judges have been unwilling to throw the full book at a perpetrator. Punishments have been eased, prosecutors under-considered, the defence allowed more latitude. This taut tensionality between the letter of the law and the spirit of justice has often meant that both have lost their sheen.

Data supports this contention. The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) showed that in the six years between 2012 and 2018, rape cases increased by 34 percent. The figures have stayed high despite the escalation of penalties, including a minimum sentence of 10 years with possible life imprisonment, and the death penalty for a victim younger than 12 years.

Despite the stringency in law, in 2018-22, according to the NCRB, conviction rates for rape were at 27-28 percent. In contrast, in the UK, with its less retributive judgmentalism and more correctionality, the conviction rate for rape was 60.2 percent in 2023 and 63.5 percent in 2022.

With the cautioning of the Nirbhaya Act behind us, it is distressing to see the political establishment unchanged in its populistic viscerality. The Aparajita Bill is being critiqued for going one further than the Nirbhaya Act in mandating the death penalty for convicts of rape were the victim to die or be left vegetative. This is the only law in the country that makes the death penalty compulsory for a particular crime. And it is illegal. The bill specifies life imprisonment without parole for gang-rapists, with the option of capital punishment, replacing the earlier punishment of 20 years with the possibility of life imprisonment. Critics say it will drive rapists to kill their victims rather than leave them as witnesses. It will also predispose judges to be less than optimally punitory, because the vast majority of judges hew to life.

Politics, it is said, is both the creator and the death of law; and law is the enforcer of political propriety. The Nirbhaya Act and the Aparajita Bill have put this wisdom under strain.

(Views are personal)

Kajal Basu | Veteran journalist