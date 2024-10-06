Challenges ahead for Sri Lanka’s new administration

In September, Sri Lankans broke their faith with the island’s political elites and elected left-leaning Anura Kumara Dissanayake, leader of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) and the National Peoples’ Power (NPP). The economic collapse, hardships placed on the people and the governance crisis resulting in public protests changed the island’s political future.

The installation of a new president representing a diametrically opposite political ideology was phase 1 of political transformation, and phase 2 is marked by the parliamentary election. What happens between now and November 14 is, hence, future defining. In general, there is cautious optimism that this political experiment may yield some results—at least, at this moment.

With the September victory, the JVP, NPP’s main constituent partner, has ended years of political stagnation and been propelled to lead a nation that requires complete rebuilding. For its own part, the JVP/NPP has risen from the ashes, increasing its support base from a mere 3 percent to 42 percent last month.

However, while there may be both appreciation and apprehensions about the JVP, a party that continues to generate extreme public responses, it has shown its ability to mobilise public support, an improvement made possible both by public anxiety and rejection of the old guard as well as the JVP/NPP’s new rallying call around a fresh political agenda that takes into account specifics that need urgent addressing.

Phase 2 will be different. Firstly, 42 percent of the popular mandate was cast in favour of an individual, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the most trusted political figure at present. He has a carefully cultivated public image, particularly over the recent years, coupled with a sustained mass appeal. What was offered from the presidential platform has caught the public’s imagination and the broader electorate has shown confidence in said agenda.