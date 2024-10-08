Why ONOE is not just about better logistics

The Union cabinet has recently taken a historic step by approving the one nation, one election plan, proposing a significant shift in how polls are conducted across India. The initiative aims to synchronise elections at the Lok Sabha and assembly levels in its first phase, with plans to extend the model to urban body and panchayat polls in the second.

By adopting this approach, India stands poised to redefine its electoral landscape, fostering greater efficiency and coherence in governance. The growing consensus among politicians, academicians and administrators highlights not just the logistical benefits but also the substantial economic and administrative advantages this reform promises for our nation.

The high-level committee chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind has revealed that a strong majority of parties—32 out of 47—are in favour of the ONOE initiative. This reform has been long overdue and promises to revolutionise how we conduct elections—often called a festival of democracy in India.

India held simultaneous elections from independence until 1962, a practice that streamlined the electoral process and minimised disruptions to governance. However, political complexities at the state level led to a divergence from this model. The idea of synchronising elections isn’t new; it was first proposed in 1962 when the Election Commission of India (ECI) emphasised “it is obviously desirable that this duplication of efforts, if possible, be avoided”. The conversation gained momentum in 1983, when the ECI reiterated its advocacy for this approach in its annual report, recognising its potential to enhance efficiency.