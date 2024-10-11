Claiming the right to define where one cannot create

These were acts of reclamation, but next came a round of less necessary changes of imperial-era names. So in the mid-1990s, the Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu capitals were renamed Mumbai and Chennai. Since ‘Bombay’ was at that point arguably the best-known Indian place name internationally, attached to everything from Bombay gin to Bombay duck and the names of restaurants of varying elegance around the world, this was the equivalent of a company jettisoning a well-known brand name in favour of an inelegant patronymic—as if McDonald's had renamed itself Kroc's in honour of its founder.

Similarly, Madras kerchiefs, Madras jackets, the fabric known as bleeding Madras went by the board as ‘Chennai’ was adopted without serious debate. We could easily have chosen to have ‘Bombay’ and ‘Madras’ in English and ‘Mumbai’ and ‘Chennai’ in Indian languages, just as the Germans accept the name ‘Germany’ in English and ‘Allemagne’ in French for the country they themselves call ‘Deutschland’. But no, that wasn’t good enough for our local chauvinists.

So far, not so good. But we all learned to adjust. What's in a name, Shakespeare asked, and of course, the weather will be just as sultry in Chennai as it used to be in Madras.

But now the current ruling dispensation, with an enormous Hindu-chauvinist chip on its shoulder, has started going after place names that had nothing to do with the British, replacing Muslim names with Hindu ones. The renaming in 2018 of the historic town of Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh to an older, but overtly Hindu name, Prayagraj, was meant to target the former Muslim rulers of the subcontinent, who left a number of towns, localities and villages with Islamic names of Arabic or Persian derivation during their centuries in power.

Unlike the British, the Muslims assimilated fully into India, contributing their religion, architecture and culture to the great Indian mosaic, but for the BJP, Muslim names are also reminders of ‘slavery’ and need to be dispensed with. So Mughalsarai is now Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Gorakhpur’s Urdu Bazar is Hindi Bazar, Ali Nagar is Arya Nagar, and so on.

But this column is not the occasion for a fresh bout of disputation about the politics of name-changing. Instead, it intends to raise the question: when will this stop? After nearly eight decades of independence, isn't it time to start drawing the line somewhere?