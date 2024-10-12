Why we must focus on palliative care

The concept of a ‘good death’ is prevalent in many cultures. Many of us have heard elders in the family pray for an easy death, anayasena maranam. In the song ‘The Gambler’, Kenny Rogers sings, “The best that you can hope for is to die in sleep.” The Japanese have the ideal of ‘pin pin korori’, or an active life and a sudden death. While a peaceful end is what most people desire, suffering—sometimes paradoxically aggravated by medical treatment—is the hard reality.

Considerable advancements in medical science and nutrition have prolonged the average life span in India from 32 years in 1947 to 70.42 in 2023. However, the challenges posed by disease and medical interventions have made end-of-life situations difficult and complex. The draft bill on euthanasia circulated by the health ministry has brought into focus the right to die with dignity. While the ethical and societal implications of assisted dying are being debated, it would be worthwhile to look at what palliative care can offer.

Palliative care initially grew as a branch of the hospice movement. It encompasses a range of services to patients, seeking to alleviate their physical and mental suffering. The word palliative is derived from the Latin palliare, which means to cloak. It is a multi-disciplinary approach to provide care to those suffering from terminal illness. It aims to improve the quality of life by providing relief from pain, and give emotional and spiritual support. The World Hospice and Palliative Care Day is observed on October 12.

In India, access to opioids for pain management was taken up by the palliative care community. This resulted in an amendment to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in 2014, creating the category of ‘essential narcotic drugs’. Palliative care was also included in the National Health Policy of 2017. It has grown through efforts in capacity building, community outreach and educational collaboration with global organisations. Most elements of palliative care are part of undergraduate medical curriculums and has evolved as a clinical speciality in India.