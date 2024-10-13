Kamakshi Temple In The South Indian Salvation City

Paeans like the Panchasati by Muka Kavi of legend testify to the energy zone of the Kamakshi temple. Muka Kavi is said to have lived in the fifth century in Kanchipuram. He was dumb from birth. He used to go to the Kamakshi temple and prostrate before the goddess every day and do kainkaryam (odd jobs of service in the temple).

One day, he suddenly started composing poems that are still recited. He wrote 500 verses in praise of Sri Kamakshi in five satakas. Sataka means ‘100 verses’. In the first sataka, known as Arya Sataka, he says: Siva, Siva Pasyanti Samam/ Sree Kamakshi Katakshitah Purushah/Vipinam Bhavanamimitram, Mitram/ Loshtam cha Yuvathi Bimoshtam (Great men, blessed by the kataksha or benevolent gaze of Kamakshi, regard with equal unconcern forest and palace, foe and friend, a piece of stone and the captivating lips of damsels. What a wonder, Siva, Siva).

This verse was made famous by the 68th Shankaracharya of Kanchipuram, Sri Chandrasekharendra Saraswati (1894-1994). In a talk he gave, he said, “In this verse, the poet indicates the test by which we can find out whether a person has been purified by the benevolent look of the Divine Mother or not. If he has received the grace of the Mother, he will be free from anger, enmity, desire and fear, and such a man will be attracted by nothing, desire nothing, hate nothing and fear nothing. God alone can work this miracle of ridding us of all passions.”

In the 20th century, Lakshmikant Sharma wrote the Kamakshi Suprabhatam, the recording of which is played at dawn in the temple. He was asked to compose this paean as a wake-up song for the Devi by Sri Chandrasekharendra Saraswati. The result was so beautiful that it became part of the temple’s daily ritual, especially after M S Subbulakshmi rendered it in a melodious chant. It is easily found on YouTube if you wish to hear it.

This suprabhatam is perfect in its emotional logic. In the well-known Venkatesha Suprabhatam addressed to the Lord at Tirupati, the refrain is ‘tava suprabhatam’ meaning ‘good morning to you’. In the Kamakshi Suprabhatam, the words go ‘kuru suprabhatam’, meaning ‘give us a good day’, demonstrating the close mother-child relationship we have with the Devi, demanding from her by right.

Since Southern cinema has a whole genre of films on the theme of bhakti or devotion, it was inevitable that Kanchi Kamakshi too had a film made on her. Sri Kanchi Kamatchi was a 1978 Tamil film, starring Gemini Ganeshan. The film begins by introducing a character called Meenakshimaindan and through him, retells some of the miraculous doings of Kanchi Kamakshi on behalf of her devotees. This too is available on YouTube.

Renuka Narayanan

