Remembering a great Gandhian scholar in India

Rereading Dharampal is crucial to understanding modern India because Dharampal was a Gandhian with a difference. Not a doctrinaire or a political Gandhian, but a Gandhian who understood and articulated the dynamics of Indian society from the perspective of ordinary people. He called it, quite eloquently, Bharatiya Chitta, Manas, aur Kala (1993) in the Hindi original, which Jitendra Bajaj retained in his English translation of the book. We might render it as India’s Psyche, Mind, and Cosmos, or Indian Consciousness, Intellect, and Time, though neither would be entirely accurate or evocative. The book offers a blueprint for the decolonisation of the Indian mind.

Dharampal’s fundamental theme is Indian society at large thinks, feels, and acts quite differently from the Western world and India’s own westernised elites. So colonised are the latter that, even after Independence, they still remain alienated from the masses and continue to obstruct India’s attainment of swaraj or selfhood. This is a truth that Gandhi recognised very clearly in his seminal work Hind Swaraj (1909). His belief was confirmed on his return to India from South Africa in January 1915, when he toured the length and breadth of the land, trying to identify with the true spirit of its people.

Colonisation was so destructive and traumatic precisely because it ruined and despoiled India’s traditional society that had, in large measure, managed by the early 18th century to recover from centuries of Muslim rule. The Partition and its horrifying bloodletting notwithstanding, Dharampal, till the last phase of his life, continued to believe, like Gandhi, that the primary adversary of Hindu society was Western modernity, not its internal Muslim minority.

The Muslim threat, both external and internal, did not excite or exercise him much. But after the Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992, Dharampal came out on the side of those who wished to reclaim the site as Sri Rama’s birthplace. He wrote about this in Ayodhya and the Future of India (1993), edited, once again, by Jitendra Bajaj. He thus endured the risk of breaking ranks with several of his Gandhian and secular friends.

The best introduction to his work is the excellent one-volume reader, The Essential Dharampal (Publications Division, 2015) compiled and edited by Gita Dharampal, his daughter and distinguished historian. Its Hindi and Tamil editions are expected shortly. It is hoped they will enable a more serious engagement with his profound and transformative ideas. Indian society, which he studied and served so diligently, owes at least this much to Dharampal.

