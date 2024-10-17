Bringing back patriotism: 100 years of the RSS

The essential identity of India has been that of a civilisational nation. As culture has always been the foundation of the nation, Indian nationalism too is ‘cultural’ at its core. Sadly, thanks to all that happened before, during and after the independence struggle, denial of the centrality of culture became a practice.

Multiple aspects of the hazardous impact of this denial comprised distortion of history, misinterpretation of traditions, manufacturing of pro-fragmentation theories to show India was never a nation, and cultivation of a national habit to accommodate many things of some recalcitrant elements that just cannot be accommodated.

With nationalism pushed to the periphery, patriotism — in certain quarters — was made to look like an obscurantist, narrow and outdated idea, going against political correctness. As a consequence, the element of emotionality helping us share a common ethos almost faced forced evaporation. Many made us believe India is not an organically integrated nation but a conglomeration of provinces, and the map of India is made of several pieces of provinces artificially stitched together.

However, decisively swimming against the tide, one particular organisation that stood firm and advocated patriotism — and its reflection in popular behaviour — in an unapologetic manner was the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

This Dussehra was special for the RSS as the organisation entered its centennial year. For a movement like the RSS, it is truly remarkable to have been relentlessly working to awaken the masses on issues concerning national integration and social harmony for a century, while reminding them about India’s foundational culture.