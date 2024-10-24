How to keep the Rail safety debate on track

However, most of these cases do not seem severe enough to cause a derailment, and some involve juvenile mischief rather than sabotage. While a few incidents may merit concern, lumping these with minor obstructions only serves to stoke panic. Investigating agencies are looking into potential sabotage, but we should wait for their findings before jumping to conclusions.

There is still a clear need for the IR to ramp up patrolling and direct operating staff to be more cautious, but comprehensive solutions lie in intelligence and counter-disruption measures. Nevertheless, it is disappointing that months of investigations have yet to yield any evidence linking these incidents to terrorist entities; if their objective has been to cause panic instead of derailment, they seem to be succeeding.

Some of these incidents were cases of mischief. In one case, a group of railway staff planted fishplates on tracks in a bizarre attempt to win a safety award. In another, a disgruntled worker placed detonators on a track in the face of a military train. These incidents are being sensationalised, often ignoring the eventual revelations.

The real issue, however, lies in how IR is handling safety improvements and communication. The CRS’s report on the recent Kanchenjunga accident found fault not only with the train crew and station staff but also with management’s failure to enforce safety protocols during signal failures. In response, IR belatedly issued new guidelines, a move that should have happened long ago.

The then-CEO of IR prematurely announced the crash was caused by the crew’s error and both crew members had died. In reality, the assistant survived, and the cause was more complicated, showing a lack of clarity in communication, reflecting poorly on IR’s crisis management.

Another significant safety challenge is the slow rollout of Kavach, an indigenous anti-collision system. Despite trials on the South Central Railway nearly three years ago, the system has yet to expand. IR cites limited industrial capacity as a reason for the delays—a poor excuse as if capacity is insufficient, it is IR’s responsibility to foster investment and capacity-building.