The history that pillars hold up

When we visit a temple, the first structure we usually see is a pillar outside the sanctum. Most Hindus pay obeisance to the pillar before venturing inside the temple. The Atharva Veda says the pillar separates heaven and earth. The Vedic yupa was a sacrificial pillar. Little does the devotee realise that his veneration of the pillar is an ancient form of worship in India.

Some of the earliest pillars of the world are found in Egypt—the obelisks placed before temples with religious significance. The earliest political pillars were built by the Persians.

But the erection of pillars independent of any structure originated in India, according to archaeologist and epigraphist D R Bhandarkar. Worship of the pillar was an ancient practice that continued into historical times. There have been various uses attributed to them over time. R P Chanda linked the pillar with animal standards or emblems, described in epic literature as dhvaja or skambha that were carried into battle by kings and worshipped before battles. V S Agrawala said that two stone pillars found near Vishrant ghat on the Yamuna were probably pillars to commemorate a yajna.

The free-standing kirtistambha was generally associated with rock-cut caves. The pillar was a Vedic skambha, identified with Brahman and support of the universe. The cult of stambha worship glorified the pillar as an object to be venerated, and the capital was invariably crowned by an animal, symbolising the holder’s political or religious allegiance.

The dominant creative works of the Ashokan period were the stone pillars crowned by capitals of exquisite craftsmanship, topped by animals. According to John Irwin, only four pillars with Ashokan inscriptions were erected by the emperor. For the remaining 36 (or more, for many pillars were lost), there is no conclusive evidence they were built by him. But it’s likely that the series of monolithic columns called dharmastambha were either erected by Ashoka or used by him to inscribe messages of dharma. For Ashoka ordered: “(Wherever) there are stone pillars, it (his edicts) must be caused to be engraved on them.”