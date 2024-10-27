Ensuring the people’s right to impartial Justice

Judges of subordinate courts are the backbone of the judicial system. The basic structure of our judicial system has evolved over the years. It was actually put in place when the British ruled India. The Simon Commission in 1930 emphasised the importance of an independent, competent and fair-minded judiciary that would enjoy the confidence of the people.

In 1933-34, a Joint Committee on Indian Constitutional Reforms prepared the ground for the Government of India Act, 1935. It opined that while the Crown appoints the federal and high court judges, their independence was secured (a statement I doubt). But the appointments of judges of subordinate courts must necessarily be made by authorities in India who will exercise a certain measure of control over them in matters of their appointment, promotion and posting.

The Committee went on to comment that a system where the promotion of judges is in the hands of a minister exposes itself to the pressure of the government and is more likely to sap the independence of a magistrate. They also commented that judges of the subordinate courts are more closely in contact with the people and therefore their independence should be placed beyond question.

This sentiment, expressed way back in 1933-34, rings true even today, except the masters have changed. Instead of appointments being made by the government in power, today the control of the subordinate courts is vested in the high court of the respective state.

Under the 1935 Act, the appointment of judges in subordinate courts was to be made by the governors of provinces in consultation with the high courts. Consequently, in matters of appointment and transfer of judges of district courts, the reins of power continued in the hands of the governor. It was ultimately in 1948 in the conference of judges of the federal courts and chief justices of high courts that it was recommended that provisions be made to place this power exclusively in the hands of high courts.