India’s role in the third nuclear age

As the Iran-Israel conflict escalates, there is growing tension on the stability of what strategic thinkers characterise as the ‘third nuclear age’. Unlike previous periods dominated by US-Soviet dynamics, this era presents distinct challenges, including the rise of cyber threats to nuclear control systems, the proliferation of nuclear capabilities among regional powers, and the erosion of traditional arms control frameworks.

Understanding this evolving landscape is crucial for maintaining strategic stability, particularly in volatile regions like West and North Asia.

The three nuclear ages

During the first nuclear age, the doctrine of mutually assured destruction essentially underpinned the architecture of deterrence. The US and Soviet Union, though rivals, maintained a fragile peace through arms control agreements that ensured any nuclear conflict would lead to catastrophic consequences for both. Other nuclear powers UK and France walked in lockstep with the US, and China adhered to a no-first use policy.

The second nuclear age dawned in 1998, when India and Pakistan crashed the theological basis of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. Pakistan’s first-use policy coupled with its intrinsic domestic instability injected a dynamic of unpredictability in the global nuclear order.

However, in the third nuclear age, the proliferation of nuclear technology to regional actors like North Korea and Iran, coupled with the covertly-overt nuclear status of Israel and the erosion of longstanding arms control agreements, have introduced new variables.