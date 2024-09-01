Choosing successor for Sri Lanka’s thorny crown

Sri Lanka is at the throes of a critical election, the first after the island’s economic collapse and the 2022 protest movement, popularly known as the ‘Aragalaya’. There are 39 presidential contenders—all men—and at least three frontrunners, according to opinion polls.

Stars do lie, so do opinion polls—or at the least, they can confuse, misdirect, and influence voter opinion. I am not even getting to survey methodologies and samples here. Many people I know wait for weekly updates as if they are betting on horses, trying to gauge the winner of these popularity quests. Take a deeper look, and it goes beyond simple curiosity. Some want to reconfirm their choice of candidate is leading, while others watch poll results with a sense of trepidation, deja vu, desolation and uncertainty. Clearly there’s more than one bloc.

All elections, big and small, are important. It allows public participation in the selection of political leaders. In this critical poll, it is not about mere transfer of power. It is about leadership that can offer a course correction, economic overhaul, broad reforms and reducing burdens placed on people. The next president will have to treat the economy, reduce people’s suffering, reset the economic agenda, service debt, and set a domestic agenda with an eye on strategic geopolitical interests.

Back to pollsters. The political intensity is naturally fuelled by popularity surveys. It is not difficult to identify the frontrunners—Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Sajith Premadasa, with a close popularity rate. Some analysts suggest there could even be a second preference count, an option Sri Lanka did not have to follow during previous presidential races. Incumbent president Ranil Wickremesinghe is in position number three, some polls say.

Some 17.1 million are eligible to vote, including a million first-time voters. Out of this, 56 percent are women. Whether their aspirations are sufficiently reflected in these polls is a question of fact. Whether the non-urban population’s viewpoint is equally represented is also a concern.