Can India move global climate action goalposts?

The latest Economic Survey has stirred a debate by suggesting a departure from the widely accepted 1.5°C target for limiting global temperature rise. Instead, it advocates a shift towards a unique, if not out of the box, approach that prioritises adaptation strategies over traditional mitigation efforts. The stance stems from the recognition that the impacts of climate change are already manifesting and the likelihood of limiting global warming to 1.5°C is rapidly diminishing. These arguments are well established and have long been prevalent in the developing world.

However, it remains unclear whether the stance presented in the Economic Survey signifies a genuine policy change or is merely an academic perspective. If widely adopted, this approach could challenge the existing global consensus on climate action. The core framework of common but differentiated responsibilities (CBDR) and voluntary contributions, which have played a crucial role in climate negotiations, might have to undergo significant changes that may unravel a hard-worked global consensus. Such a shift could have broad implications, affecting not only India’s domestic policies but also the global strategy.

The 1992 Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro marked a pivotal moment in global environmental governance, leading to a consensus that global warming must be limited to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. Scientific evidence shows surpassing this threshold could lead to severe outcomes such as extreme weather events, rising sea levels and loss of biodiversity. This laid the groundwork for future international climate policies.

The Paris Agreement was another crucial milestone, galvanising nations to enhance their climate commitments through nationally determined contributions. At the heart of the agreement is the CBDR principle, which acknowledges that while all nations share the responsibility for addressing climate change, they have different levels of obligation based on their historical emissions and current capacities. This allows developing countries like India to commit to climate action while still prioritising developmental needs, given that India’s per-person primary energy consumption in 2023 was 27.3 gigajoules (GJ), compared to 120 GJ in China and 277.3 GJ in the US.