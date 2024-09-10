Nurturing India’s generational relationships

When the founding father of the UAE, President Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, came to New Delhi in January 1975, such was the importance India attached to his visit that President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and a sizeable section of the cabinet was at the airport to receive him. This gesture reflected New Delhi’s desire to cement relations with the new country.

In 2017, Sheikh Zayed’s son, the incumbent UAE president, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, was chief guest at India’s Republic Day parade. Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled is a third-generation leader from the UAE to consolidate ties with India. That the only trees planted at Rajghat by three members of one ruling family are from Abu Dhabi is a riveting saga in India’s engagement of the Gulf.

Four days before Sheikh Khaled began his India visit, Modi was in Singapore, where similarly heart-warming scenes of a smooth generational transition in statecraft synthesised bilateral ties. This visit happened when it was widely assumed that relations with Singapore had reached its zenith and there was little more that the two countries could do together.

But Jaideep Mazumdar, secretary (East) in the ministry of external affairs, said Modi and his Singapore counterpart have made the relations “future-ready” by bringing their vast bilateral associations under six organised pillars. “To boost trade and investment, the prime minister also announced the setting up of an Invest India office in Singapore,” Mazumdar said.

Singapore was the first country to wholeheartedly endorse the P V Narasimha Rao-Manmohan Singh economic reforms in 1991-92. The proof of the then Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong’s endorsement was in the early institutionalisation of structures that would become channels for Singaporean investments in India in the subsequent years. No other country was willing to put their trust in the Rao-Singh reforms at that time as much as this small-but-thriving city state.

An indelible stamp of approval for India’s reform agenda came when Lee Kuan Yew, the architect of modern Singapore, visited New Delhi in January 1996. Lee had become disenchanted earlier with India’s centralised economy and the Hindu rate of growth, which he believed was a case of missed opportunities. Lee’s successor, twice removed, was his son Lee Hsien Loong, who continued Goh’s policy of creating an “India fever” in Singapore, as he said in one national day address to his nation. Lawrence Wong, the new prime minister whom Modi went to see within the first 100 days of his swearing-in, is jokingly described as “4G” in the technology-driven city state. It means he is a fourth-generation leader since Singapore became a republic. India can rest assured that it has met Singapore’s generational challenge.

K P Nayar

Strategic Analyst

(Views are personal)

(kpnayar@gmail.com)