Trouble with propaganda disguised as education

“The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. Intelligence plus character—that is the goal of true education.”

—Martin Luther King

Education is a cornerstone of development and progress. It is recognised as a primary objective of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. In this era, primary education has emerged as a fundamental instrument for national development. However, the Indian education system faces a significant challenge with the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which threatens to undermine the principles on which this nation was built. It acts as a veil of jingoism masquerading as pedagogy.

The NEP 2020 was introduced by the Union government as a “massive transformation in education through a system rooted in Indian ethos”. However, these tall promises are a cover for systemic propaganda aimed at influencing the future of this nation and using education as a tool for electoral gains. The agenda is to manipulate factual history and indoctrinate students.

One of the aims is to include Indian knowledge systems (IKS) in undergraduate and postgraduate curriculums. These range from Indian astronomy to textiles, town planning and Vedic mathematics. While on the surface this may seem beneficial, the deliberate imposition of IKS surreptitiously introduces right-wing ideologies that favour a select few. This is executed through the ‘Bhartiya Gyan Parampara Prakoshth’ initiative, which calls for the establishment of cells in institutes equipped with literature, books, charts and posters promoting IKS. The effectiveness of this will be considered in the institute’s National Assessment and Accreditation Council ratings.