Need to change our approach to student suicides

A recent report on student suicides presented at the IC3 conference has set alarm bells ringing yet again. The question is for how long these bells will ring this time. Going by experience, one can anticipate they will recede into our collective unconscious after the initial media hype and academic mention in a few conferences.

That the suicide rate among the youth of India is one of the highest in the world is a fact we have known for a few years. Suicide is the number one cause of death for young Indians in the age group of 15 to 29. The National Crime Records Bureau reported that in 2020, 34 students ended their lives every day. What ought to make us take a more lasting notice is the sharp increase in student suicides over the last decade—male student suicides rose 99 percent and female suicides by 92 percent. As part of an organisation that works with thousands of young people in a clinical setting as well as with community-based organisations, I have had to confront the heartbreaking reality of witnessing more suicides in the last 2 years than we had seen in the previous 20.

Ever so often, when the background stories of people dying by suicide come to the fore, there is bewilderment about how it could have happened. As if they happen out of the blue, without any antecedents or warnings. Nothing can be farther from the truth in the large majority of cases. Usually, a suicidal attempt is a culmination of a series of jarring external and internal experiences, an act of desperation by a young person who has gone through months or years of emotional turmoil that has, in most instances, gone unnoticed and unattended. The fact that we can’t pick up the early signs of the evolution of suicidal behaviours is a disturbing reflection of our lack of awareness and sensitivity towards the emotional life of young people.