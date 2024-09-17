The good, bad & greedy of academic publishing

In recent years, Scopus-indexed publications have become a key benchmark for assessing scholarly merit and institutional excellence. Academic institutions and regulatory authorities rely on these metrics to evaluate research quality, global recognition and institutional reputation. However, the growing emphasis raises questions about its validity as a measure of excellence.

Scopus, operated by private Dutch publisher Elsevier, is one of the largest abstract and citation databases of peer-reviewed literature covering a wide range of disciplines. It offers a suite of metrics often used to assess the research output of individuals and institutions. Its appeal lies in its promise of global standardisation, objective evaluation and enhanced institutional prestige. Institutions with a high number of Scopus-indexed publications enjoy elevated status, attract greater funding, and climb higher in national and global rankings. However, this reliance is not without controversy.

While Scopus-indexed journals are generally perceived to adhere to rigorous peer review processes and stringent quality control, this is not entirely true. Some journals, particularly those driven by profit motives, offer expedited publication for authors willing to pay substantial fees, undermining Scopus’s credibility.

The insistence on Scopus publications risks marginalising research that does not align with its criterions. Groundbreaking work, especially in specialised or emerging fields, may be better suited to non-Scopus or regional journals that cater to local communities and address pressing regional issues. Dismissing such research solely for lacking Scopus indexing undermines the diversity of scholarly discourse. In addition, the pressure to publish in Scopus-indexed journals has led to unethical practices like plagiarism, data fabrication and ‘salami slicing’ (dividing a study into multiple smaller papers). Of late, paper retractions have risen, and shockingly, even faculty from top-notch institutions such as IISc and IIT resort to malpractices. A notable example is the 2012 hacking of the Elsevier Editorial System and a scholar named Hyung-In Moon, with 24 retractions, managed to ‘peer review’ his own paper.