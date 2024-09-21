Strengthening the bridge between democracies

Rahul Gandhi’s recent visit to the US has garnered significant attention, both in India and abroad. Many have questioned the timing of the visit, especially as key state elections are on the horizon. However, I would like to offer a broader perspective on why this visit was not only timely but essential for India’s future on the global stage.

In India, political events are constant. There is always something critical happening, whether it be elections, economic challenges, or social unrest. It is within this ever-evolving landscape that Rahul made the strategic decision to engage with our global partners in the US. His visit isn’t just about the politics of the moment; it’s about connecting with those who shape world affairs and reaffirming India’s commitment to shared democratic values.

The visit coincides with an important moment for the US as the country prepares for elections in November. This is not merely a domestic event for the US; it’s a pivotal moment for global democracy. The US and India, as the two largest democracies, are both facing internal and external pressures on their democratic institutions. The importance of this visit is in reinforcing alliances between democratic nations that are navigating these challenges together.

Both countries have recently seen democratic systems tested. In India, concerns over the erosion of democratic norms have been a focal point of discourse. Similarly, the US experienced a watershed moment during the events surrounding the 2020 elections. These tests of democracy are not isolated events; they are part of a global trend where authoritarianism is on the rise, threatening to destabilise countries. Rahul’s discussions in the US were focused on how democracies like India and the US can collaborate to uphold these values. The dialogue is not merely about political survival but about ensuring the resilience of democratic institutions in the face of authoritarian threats.