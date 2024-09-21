Strengthening the bridge between democracies

Rahul Gandhi’s recent visit to the US has garnered significant attention, both in India and abroad. Many have questioned the timing of the visit, especially as key state elections are on the horizon. However, I would like to offer a broader perspective on why this visit was not only timely but essential for India’s future on the global stage.
In India, political events are constant. There is always something critical happening, whether it be elections, economic challenges, or social unrest. It is within this ever-evolving landscape that Rahul made the strategic decision to engage with our global partners in the US. His visit isn’t just about the politics of the moment; it’s about connecting with those who shape world affairs and reaffirming India’s commitment to shared democratic values.
The visit coincides with an important moment for the US as the country prepares for elections in November. This is not merely a domestic event for the US; it’s a pivotal moment for global democracy. The US and India, as the two largest democracies, are both facing internal and external pressures on their democratic institutions. The importance of this visit is in reinforcing alliances between democratic nations that are navigating these challenges together.
Both countries have recently seen democratic systems tested. In India, concerns over the erosion of democratic norms have been a focal point of discourse. Similarly, the US experienced a watershed moment during the events surrounding the 2020 elections. These tests of democracy are not isolated events; they are part of a global trend where authoritarianism is on the rise, threatening to destabilise countries. Rahul’s discussions in the US were focused on how democracies like India and the US can collaborate to uphold these values. The dialogue is not merely about political survival but about ensuring the resilience of democratic institutions in the face of authoritarian threats.
While democracy was a central theme, the discussions also extended to economic issues, particularly around job creation and the global shift in supply chains. One of the key topics was the need to reduce the world’s economic reliance on authoritarian nations, particularly China. This is where India’s potential as a manufacturing hub comes into play.
Some southern capitals in India—Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai—have set an example by leveraging their talent pools to drive innovation and development. Kerala, too, stands as a model with its impressive score on human development indices, showing how India can develop its workforce to become a leader in manufacturing. The southern states have shown the nation how it’s done, I’ve often said, emphasising the need to nurture local talent for growth.
The pandemic has accelerated the need for Western nations to rethink their dependence on China for manufacturing. India, with its vast workforce and burgeoning technology sector, is well positioned to capitalise on this shift. Rahul’s meetings with US policymakers and business leaders reflected these opportunities, focusing on how India can further integrate into global supply chains.
As with any high-profile visit, controversy was inevitable. Some of Rahul’s remarks, particularly those regarding Sikh separatists, were taken out of context. As someone who has experienced similar misrepresentation, I can confidently say that this is part of a larger problem in political discourse. In my case, a comment I made about inheritance tax was twisted and misquoted, much like what happened with Rahul’s statements.
The political climate today, in India and around the world, often prioritises sensationalism over substantive debate. Rahul’s visit was meant to foster dialogue on critical issues, but sometimes these discussions are overshadowed by controversy fuelled by misinterpretations. Misinformation is weaponised to create division and shift the focus away from the real issues at hand. We must move past this if we hope to engage in serious, thoughtful discourse, particularly when addressing the kinds of challenges Rahul’s US visit aimed to confront.
Beyond his public speeches in Dallas, Georgetown University and the National Press Club in Washington DC, Rahul’s private meetings with key members of the US House of Representatives and influential policy experts were perhaps the most significant part of his visit. These meetings provided an opportunity to dive deeper into discussions about India’s geopolitical challenges, including its relationships with China and Russia in the context of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.
One of the most notable aspects was a meeting with 10 Representatives drawn from various influential groups such as the Foreign Affairs Committee, the India Caucus, and the Congressional Black Caucus. These dialogues allowed US lawmakers to gain a more nuanced understanding of India’s domestic challenges and foreign policy positions. In turn, they strengthened the diplomatic bridge between India and the US.
The visit was much more than a political tour. It was a reaffirmation of the Congress’s commitment to global democratic values, economic progress, and international collaboration. It was a vital step toward fortifying democratic alliances, opening up new avenues for dialogue, and showcasing India’s role as a key player in the global democratic order.
At a time when democracies are under increasing pressure, Rahul’s engagement with global partners demonstrated the importance of solidarity in defending these values. It underscores that the path forward for India is not just about winning elections—it’s about contributing to the larger global conversation on democracy, economic resilience and geopolitical stability.
The challenges may be great, but the opportunities for India to play a leading role in shaping the future of global democracy are even greater. That’s the message Rahul Gandhi’s visit has brought to the world.
(Views are personal)
Sam Pitroda
Chairman, Indian Overseas Congress;
author of 'The Idea of Democracy'