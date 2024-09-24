Carrots & sticks in the finance commission’s hand

The Indian Constitution has a built-in mismatch between revenue-raising and expenditure responsibilities, and has provided for the institution of a Union Finance Commission (UFC) to address this problem with quinquennial reviews.

Although it wasn’t a constitutional body, the erstwhile Planning Commission had powers to allocate resources to states and enjoyed considerable political clout. The UFC’s tasks were compromised. With the abolition of the Planning Commission in 2014, the economy plunged into a market-mediated system, with its inherent bias towards regional imbalances and considerable changes in resource allocations.

The 16th Finance Commission is at a crossroads, particularly because its terms of reference (ToR) are not constrained by Article 280(3)(d) with ‘any other matter in the interest of sound finance’ and free from the burden of the pandemic. In this context, revisiting the design of the transfer system seems to be in order.

Restoring fiscal balance both vertical and horizontal to promote sustainable development goals (SDGs) and the critical constitutional goal of providing every citizen the minimum basic services of standard quality irrespective of their choice of residence is the key.

But inter-state disparities in per capita income and human development index (HDI) have widened since 1990. This makes the commission’s task more onerous. It is in this context that I take up the question of rewards, performance and penalties as a strategic approach, with a focus on Kerala.

A well-designed transfer system to promote constitutional goals with appropriate rewards and penalties is needed in India, which has deep territorial inequity in the provisioning of minimum public services. Although the last five UFCs have used the strategy largely to serve the ToRs given to them, the disgusting narrative is that none of their ToRs sought to reward constitutional goals nor did they act keeping these fundamentals in view.