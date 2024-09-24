The difficult questions One Election plan raises

Let’s consider some of the logistical challenges that need to be overcome to hold simultaneous polls - the hugely consequential proposal accepted by the Union cabinet earlier this month. It would involve elections to 545 seats of the Lok Sabha, and 4,123 assembly seats of 28 states and nine Union territories. If you consider it as something way beyond a smooth undertaking, add to it some 31-lakh-odd panchayat seats, tens of thousands of seats for the 4,852 urban local bodies, and you know the size of the task at hand.

The `One Nation, One Election’ report is in its present form an impractical one and may harm federalism in the future in favour of a strong Centre.

The implications are so big that, however reluctant it may be, the ruling alliance at the Centre will have to open channels for consultation with opposition parties to arrive at a consensus. Only then can this provision be passed by both Houses of parliament.

There are many other issues that the Ramnath Kovind-led committee, which submitted its report on the simultaneous elections earlier this year, raises. One is the fall of the Union government in the event of a no-confidence motion. Elections will be held and the government will be in office only till the remainder of the term even if the ruling party has won a majority. Is this a feasible idea? What will be the enormous cost that will be accruing?

A major worry, although the opposition parties have not gone ballistic on this, is the impact on federalism. Simultaneous elections will result in the domination of national issues at the cost of local issues. Even if attempts are made to highlight local issues, they would get drowned in the cacophony of national topics. This may also put national parties at an advantage at the cost of regional ones.