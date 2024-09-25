A new partnership with Middle Earth

As many as 28 nations bordering the Mediterranean Sea were recently represented in a new partnership between India and the region. Businesses from both sides explored potential cooperation in defence production, maritime and manufacturing, among others.

Ancient synergies have marked the traditional relationship between India and countries on the Mediterranean rim. The Mediterranean is a historically significant region that has facilitated land and maritime trade between the East and West for millenniums.

A diverse region spread across the three continents of Europe, Asia and Africa, the 28 countries stand at different levels of economic development.

Together, they comprise a critical group facilitating approximately 25 percent of global maritime trade. The sea economies have a collective GDP of approximately USD 10.5 trillion. India’s total trade with the region was about USD 76.2 billion in 2023-24 across three major sub-regions of Mediterranean Europe, West Asia and North Africa.

Similarly, India has also played a crucial role in facilitating global trade with its central location in the Indo-Pacific. As India becomes a USD 5 trillion economy in the coming years and a leading global growth engine, it seeks to build new relationships in the world. It is in this context that India emerges as a crucial partner and friend of the Mediterranean nations.

A continuation of India and the Mediterranean’s historic bilateral trade ties would be a fruitful partnership for both regions. This is set to emerge as a multidimensional cooperation agenda, embracing various sectors.

To begin with, one key initiative to facilitate the partnership is the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). Announced during the 2023 G20 Summit held in New Delhi, IMEC is envisaged as a dedicated trade corridor linking India and the Mediterranean economies through a combination of land and sea routes. Converging technology and sustainability-led practices, it promises to significantly improve the connectivity and commerce between India and the Mediterranean, and will increase prosperity in both regions.