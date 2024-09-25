Preparing to reap India’s silver dividend

The recent extension of the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme to include coverage for the elderly marks a significant step in India’s efforts to address the needs of its ageing population. However, we must view this as just the beginning of a larger conversation about achieving the ‘silver dividend’ - the potential opportunities and challenges associated with an ageing society.

As India’s demographic profile shifts, the policies and frameworks must evolve to ensure the elderly are not only cared for but also empowered to contribute to society. If we plan well, we can convert a potential disaster into a significant opportunity.

India’s population is set to age rapidly in the coming decades, with the proportion of those over 60 expected to double by 2050, according to the UN Population Fund. This is not unique to India.

Many countries in the west and Asia, like Japan, are facing the implications of a rapidly ageing population. The silver dividend refers to the potential economic and social benefits of an ageing society, particularly if elderly individuals can remain active and engaged in economic, social and familial roles.

It is important to realise that reaping the silver dividend requires a robust policy framework that extends beyond healthcare. Over 40 percent of the elderly in India are in the poorest wealth quintile. Such levels of poverty are likely to affect their quality of life. As people live longer, their healthcare needs become more complex.

The need for comprehensive geriatric care, including specialised treatments for chronic diseases, mental health support and facilities for palliative care is likely to grow. India currently faces a shortage of trained professionals across the health system—a gap that needs to be addressed urgently.