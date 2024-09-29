One Nation, One Election: Yet another Jumla

One Nation, One Election (ONOE) is a political slogan. The agenda of the BJP is to have synchronised elections. What that means is to have elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies together.

But that has nothing to do with one nation. It is not as if since 1952, when there has been the absence of a law to hold synchronised elections, that we were not ‘one nation’.

‘One election’ is also a misnomer. As contemplated by the Ram Nath Kovind Committee, ‘one election’, at the beginning, will be synchronised, but there will be situations when elections will have to be held mid-stream.

In this case, there will be elections for the remaining term either in relation to the Lok Sabha or state assemblies depending on when the government falls. Therefore, the notion of ‘one election’ is yet another jumla. Both the slogan and motive are political.

Ram Nath Kovind, having held the presidential office, should never have consented to preside over this committee. Having represented the republic, he should not be seen implementing the political agenda of a party. More so because the terms of reference of the committee was to provide a roadmap for implementing the ONOE agenda and not give its opinion on whether such a massive change requiring 15 constitutional amendments was desirable.

In the event, synchronised elections are to be held in 2029. The term of 17 state assemblies will be truncated, for they would not have completed their respective five-year terms. This violates the basic structure of the Constitution. The reason is every government has a constitutional right to complete its term in office.

The rationale behind it is that political parties, through their manifestos, publicise their agenda for governance to persuade people to vote for them. Citizens have a right to know how the party in power has performed during its term. A depleted term will impact the credibility of parties.

The rationale given for simultaneous elections is that this will reduce expenditure. The 2019 Lok Sabha elections cost Rs 60,000 crore and in 2024, Rs 1,35,000 crore. It is perceived that with synchronised elections, there will be savings both for the public exchequer and parties.

The second reason given is that the resources saved will be better utilised by political parties and that frequent elections have resulted in a policy paralysis, which is not good for governance. Apart from this, there are reasons relating to administrative efficiency, internal security, reduction in populist measures, increase in voter turnout, perceived social harmony and political stability.